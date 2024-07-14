GAZA LIVE BLOG: Shati Massacre Kills 22 | ‘Drowning in Gaza Quagmire’ | Tensions with Hezbollah Continue – Day 282

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces committed a massacre in the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, on Saturday night, killing 22 Palestinians and wounding many more. An Israeli reserve major general told the newspaper Maariv that an absolute victory in the current situation means drowning in the Gaza Strip quagmire, while KAN reported that Israeli soldiers are exhausted. Air raid sirens continued to sound in the towns of the occupied Western Galilee near the border with Lebanon. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,584 Palestinians have been killed, and 88,881 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Sunday, July 14, 2:00 pm (Gmt+2)

KAN: Three Israelis were injured in a run-over attack near the city of Ramla.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 38,584 Palestinians have been killed, and 88,881 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Sunday, July 14, 1:00 pm (Gmt+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in areas of the Upper Galilee, including Yiftach, Malachia and their surroundings, for fear of a drone infiltrating.

ISRAELI SECURITY OFFICIALS: No information has been received confirming the news of the assassination of Al-Daif

Sunday, July 14, 12:00 pm (Gmt+2)

RESERVE MAJOR GENERAL: Absolute victory in the current situation means drowning in the Gaza Strip quagmire.

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted a deployment of Israeli occupation army soldiers around the Hadab Yarin site with rockets.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of 6 Palestinians were recovered from an area located west of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

While filming an interview with a child in #Gaza… 📹 via Eye on Palestine pic.twitter.com/U6rfCEzFp5 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 14, 2024

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades mourned the death of its commander, Izz al-Din Zaki Akila, a member of the military council and commander of the Gaza Brigade in the brigades, as a result of an Israeli air strike on the Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City yesterday, Saturday.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in the towns of the occupied Western Galilee near the border with Lebanon.

Sunday, July 14, 11:00 am (Gmt+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: two Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted the vicinity of the Rafah land crossing in the southern Gaza Strip.

KAN (citing Israeli reserve soldier): Israeli soldiers are exhausted and depleted as the war continues in the Gaza Strip and the northern border with Lebanon.

Sunday, July 14, 10:00 am (Gmt+2)

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The Israeli army announces its attack on a military headquarters of the Syrian army.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Palestine Chronicle (@palestinechron)

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: 10 Palestinians were killed and 27 others were injured when the Israeli occupation army targeted a house and a residential tower in Gaza City, in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll of the massacre committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the Al-Shati camp west of Gaza City yesterday, Saturday, has risen to 22.

Sunday, July 14, 09:00 am (Gmt+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three bodies were pulled out and seven wounded were transferred from a Palestinian family’s home that was targeted by the Israeli occupation at dawn today in the Abu Iskandar area in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood north of Gaza City in the central Gaza Strip.

Sunday, July 14, 08:00 am (Gmt+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces blew up a residential area in the Shaboura camp in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The moment Israeli occupation forces bombed a displacement camp in Al-Mawasi, in the Khan Yunis area, killing and wounding 350 Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/pbNYb3S5zJ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 14, 2024

Sunday, July 14, 04:00 am (Gmt+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 4 people were killed and 3 were injured when the Israeli army targeted an apartment belonging to the Al-Ghafri family on Al-Jalaa Street in Gaza City.

Sunday, July 14, 02:00 am (Gmt+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced that the air force bombed several Hezbollah targets in various areas of southern Lebanon.

Sunday, July 14, 01:00 am (Gmt+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli army is shelling the town of Al-Maghraqa, north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, with artillery. It also targeted the town of Al-Qarara, southeast of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)