‘In the Vicinity of Al-Shifa’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 165

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On the 165th day of the Israeli genocide in Gaza, Palestinian Resistance groups announced several operations targeting Israeli soldiers inside Gaza.

Al-Qassam Brigades’ main operations took place in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa hospital, which was attacked once more by Israeli troops in recent days.

The Israeli attack led to the killing of over 50 Palestinians and the detention of over 300 others.

The Al-Quds Brigades, too joined the Resistance near Al-Shifa, in addition to carrying out operations in central Gaza.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target 5 Zionist vehicles with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades target two Zionist vehicles with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters targeted a group of soldiers with a TBG shell, causing them to fall between dead and wounded, in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We bombed a gathering of enemy Zionist soldiers west of Netzarim, north of the Central Governorate with 107mm rockets. “We targeted with tandem and RPG shells two Zionist military vehicles in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex. “Our fighters clashed with a Zionist force using machine guns in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Complex. They confirmed that members of the force were killed and wounded.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their noble and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out several operations against the positions and deployment of the Israeli enemy army at the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Tuesday, 19-03-2024, as follows: “- Eastern Sector: 1- At 15:30, a military force was targeted in the vicinity of the Al-Tayhat Hill with rocket and artillery shells, hitting it directly. 2- At 15:35, an Israeli logistical military vehicle and a group of soldiers inside and around it at Al-Tayhat Hill were targeted with a guided missile, hitting it directly and resulting in casualties and injuries. 3- At 18:00, the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills was targeted with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. 4- At 18:15, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers around the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills was targeted with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. 5- At 21:40, the Al-Marj site was targeted with artillery shells while an enemy logistical team was reinforcing and fortifying it after it had been previously destroyed by the resistance.

“ Western Sector: 1- At 14:40, a deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Birkat Risha site and its surroundings were targeted with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. 2- At 14:40 , movement of Israeli enemy soldiers inside the Al-Malikiya site was targeted with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. 3- At 16:30 , a Zionist military force south of the Branit site was targeted with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. 4- At 17:45 , the Zarit settlement was targeted with a Falaq-1 missile, in response to the Israeli aggressions against villages and civilians.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)