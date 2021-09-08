Haniyeh: Palestinian Escapees Must Be Protected

September 8, 2021 Blog, News
Hamas Leader, Ismail Haniyeh. (Photo: via Twitter)

The head of the Hamas Political Bureau stressed on Tuesday that the six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from Israel’s high-security Gilboa Prison “must be protected”.

According to a statement from the movement, Ismail Haniyeh’s comment was made during a telephone call with the head of Islamic Jihad in Palestine, Ziyad Al-Nakhalah.

“They must be protected in order to continue their resistance against the Israeli occupation,” said Haniyeh, who congratulated Al-Nakhalah. “The fortifications of the Israeli occupation are nothing in front of the will of these prisoners.”

Haniyeh also stressed that this escape will go down in the history of the Palestinian people.

“Such victories by the Palestinians against the oppressive occupation will continue until the liberation of all of the land of Palestine and the freedom of all prisoners.”

Both Haniyeh and Al-Nakhalah, confirmed Hamas, reiterated their commitment to the liberation of all Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

