Israeli Forces Arrest Close Relatives of Palestinian Escapees

Israeli forces Wednesday overnight detained five relatives of the Palestinians who managed to escape from an Israeli prison from the northern West Bank district of Jenin, according to the Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

PPS said in a press release that Israeli forces launched a large-scale detention and inspection campaign in Jenin district in search of six prisoners who recently managed to escape from the highly fortified prison of Gilboa through a tunnel.

Israeli soldiers rounded up Yacoub Infaat after breaking into and ransacking his house in Ya‘bad town, west of Jenin. Infaat’s son, Munadil, was one of the six prisoners who managed to tunnel themselves out of the Israeli prison.

Soldiers barged their way into Arraba town, southwest of the city, where they detained four others, all members of the Arida family.

Among the detainees were Radad and Shadad Arida, whose brother, Mahmoud, was one of the escapees.

They also included Bassem Arida, whose brother, Muhammad, was also one of the escapees, in addition to Nedal Arida, a medical doctor.

The detention of Nedal, who works as an officer at the Health Ministry’s Complaints Unit, prompted Health Minister, Mai Alkaila, to slam his detention and the intimidation of his family.

Six Palestinian prisoners managed to escape from Gilboa Prison. Gilboa, which was built in 2004 during the Second Intifada, is considered one of Israel’s most impenetrable prisons. Israelis have nicknamed it “the safe”.

