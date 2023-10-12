This is What Happened in the First Three Hours of ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’: Saleh al-Arouri Reveals

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The deputy head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, Saleh al-Aruri said on Thursday, October 12, that the defensive plan (prepared by Palestinian Resistance in Gaza) is stronger than offensive plan that stunned Israel and surprised the world.

Al-Arouri revealed, in call with Al Jazeera that the plan of the Al-Aqsa flood was based on the storming by members of the Qassam the “Gaza envelope” and attacking the “Gaza Division” in the Israeli army – which is responsible for the siege of the Gaza Strip and the assassinations and killings carried out against Palestinians in the Strip.

The Hamas official stressed that the instructions of the Qassam fighters were from the beginning to abide by the instructions of the Islamic religion in wars, namely, not to kill civilians, women, children and the elderly, not to harm people’s civilian interests, and only to fight soldiers and militants.

However, according to al-Arouri, some Gazans heard about the collapse of the border with the Gaza envelope, they rushed to enter the Gaza envelope, and there was some chaos, while some Qassam fighters were forced to clash with some security guards and gunmen in the settlements, which led to civilian deaths.

These are the full comments made by al-Arouri,

“What is happening now is an advanced stage of a long battle against the enemy that has occupied our land, and the battle continues on the path to the freedom of our people. “The West accuses us of committing crimes against humanity, but it ignores that the war against us is based on targeting civilians. “The occupation, with its criminal brutality, wants to cover up the failure of its army to defend its headquarters. “The Al-Qassam attack was a well-organized and disciplined operation, with instructions to target the Israeli military’s Gaza Brigade. “We preempted an Israeli attack by surprising the leadership of the Israeli military’s Southern Brigade, which quickly collapsed. “1,200 members of the Al-Qassam Brigades entered the settlements and quickly took control of the Israeli military’s Gaza Brigade. We were surprised that the Gaza Brigade collapsed in less than three hours, faster than we expected. The Hamas leadership’s instructions to the fighters were clear: not to kill children and women. It was not part of Al-Qassam’s plan to harm or kill civilians. Hamas cannot target civilians or prisoners, and we act in accordance with international laws of war. The occupation knows that its invasion of Gaza will turn the battle into a catastrophe for its army. Before our operation began, the defensive plan was ready, and it is much stronger than the offensive plan. For every action taken by the occupation, we have a plan. “All possibilities are open, and we have our calculations in all areas. We have stated our position that after the battle, discussions will take place regarding the prisoners. “We do not see a future for this battle except victory. “Tomorrow, Friday, is a day of solidarity with Palestine from all the Arab and Islamic nations.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)