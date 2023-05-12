EU: Israel’s Bombing of Gaza is ‘Unacceptable and Intolerable’

The European Union has described Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip as “intolerable,” calling on Tel Aviv to prevent civilian casualties, Anadolu news agency reported.

“The European Union is deeply concerned by the escalation of violence in recent days in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory,” said European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano, at a press conference held in the Belgian capital, Brussels, on Thursday.

He added that “Israel must take precautions and all possible measures to prevent civilian casualties in its operations and abide by international humanitarian law,” adding that the indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip is “unacceptable and intolerable.”

Stano reiterated the bloc’s call on the two parties to “exercise maximum restraint.”

On Wednesday, a Palestinian source said that Egyptian efforts to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian factions in Gaza have stalled.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, 31 Palestinians have been killed in the latest Israeli aggression, including 6 children and 3 women. 93 Palestinians were injured, including 32 children and 17 women.

