Honeymoon Over: Ukraine Condemns Israel’s Lack of Military Support

Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel has slammed Tel Aviv on Tuesday for refusing to supply Kyiv with anti-tank munitions and a sophisticated missile defense system, saying they are needed to fend off Russian forces, Russia Today reported.

Speaking to reporters, the Ukrainian Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk called for increased military assistance from the Israeli government, criticizing its alleged decision to deny Kyiv a shipment of Spike anti-tank guided missiles.

#Ukraine wants to buy #Israel's "Iron Dome" missile defense system to protect its cities and military installations from #Russian missile attacks. This was stated by #Ukrainian Ambassador Yevhen Korneichuk. According to him, the #US will not interfere with such a deal. pic.twitter.com/yau5kBWcrM — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 7, 2022

“I want the Israeli government to move away from its comfort zone and get back to reality,” he said, claiming that US officials signed off on the Spike missiles, which were to be transferred through Germany, but “Israel said no.”

Korniychuk’s comments appeared to confirm previous reports about the axed missile deal, which indicated the Spike transfer was discussed during a recent visit to the US by Israeli military officials. The director-general of the Israeli Defense Ministry, Amir Eshel, reportedly declined to back the idea over concerns the weapons would be used to kill Russian soldiers, potentially harming ties with Moscow.

“Last week, Americans gave permission for the Spike SR anti-tank guided missile system to be transferred from #Germany to #Ukraine and #Israel said, ‘no,’” a #Ukrainian Amb. Korniychuk said, adding that Berlin wanted to make the transfer. https://t.co/iZjTX7jJuv — Viktor Kovalenko (@MrKovalenko) June 7, 2022

However, the Ukrainian envoy argued that “military-technical support” from Israel is sorely needed as Ukrainian forces struggle to push back the Russian advance, citing both the Spike and Iron Dome missile systems.

“We need Iron Dome… which will allow us to save our civilian women and children from the shelling of the Russian missiles in our territory,” he said, adding “I do not want to call this a weapon. I call it protective gear that will protect our civilians. You can not kill with it.”

Korniychuk also claimed that Ukraine would pay for the Iron Dome, saying “We don’t need a donation, we want to buy it.”

