Palestinian Groups Issue Unified Call on Naksa Anniversary in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Leaders and representatives of Palestinian political groups held a rally to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the Naksa.

The Naksa, or the ‘setback’, refers to the Arab-Israeli war of June 1967, which resulted in the Israeli military occupation of the remainder of historic Palestine – the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.

A joint statement by Palestinian groups declared the following:

The Sword of Jerusalem, unleashed by the Palestinian people in May 2021, will continue to challenge the Israeli military occupation.

Israeli aggressions in Palestinian East Jerusalem will be confronted by Palestinians everywhere and will not succeed.

Palestinian groups warn Israel against any infringement on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The battle for Jerusalem is an Arab and Muslim struggle against Zionism and is not exclusively Palestinian.

– Palestinians call on the Arab and Muslim nations to stand in solidarity with Al-Quds.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)