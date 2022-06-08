Palestinian Groups Issue Unified Call on Naksa Anniversary in Gaza

Leaders and representatives of Palestinian political groups held a rally to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the Naksa.
The Naksa, or the ‘setback’, refers to the Arab-Israeli war of June 1967, which resulted in the Israeli military occupation of the remainder of historic Palestine – the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.
A joint statement by Palestinian groups declared the following:
- The Sword of Jerusalem, unleashed by the Palestinian people in May 2021, will continue to challenge the Israeli military occupation.
- Israeli aggressions in Palestinian East Jerusalem will be confronted by Palestinians everywhere and will not succeed.
- Palestinian groups warn Israel against any infringement on Al-Aqsa Mosque.
- The battle for Jerusalem is an Arab and Muslim struggle against Zionism and is not exclusively Palestinian.
– Palestinians call on the Arab and Muslim nations to stand in solidarity with Al-Quds.
(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)
