Palestinian Groups Issue Unified Call on Naksa Anniversary in Gaza

June 8, 2022 Articles, Features, Images

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Leaders and representatives of Palestinian political groups held a rally to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the Naksa. 

The Naksa, or the ‘setback’, refers to the Arab-Israeli war of June 1967, which resulted in the Israeli military occupation of the remainder of historic Palestine – the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem. 

A joint statement by Palestinian groups declared the following: 

  • The Sword of Jerusalem, unleashed by the Palestinian people in May 2021, will continue to challenge the Israeli military occupation.
  • Israeli aggressions in Palestinian East Jerusalem will be confronted by Palestinians everywhere and will not succeed. 
  • Palestinian groups warn Israel against any infringement on Al-Aqsa Mosque.
  • The battle for Jerusalem is an Arab and Muslim struggle against Zionism and is not exclusively Palestinian.

– Palestinians call on the Arab and Muslim nations to stand in solidarity with Al-Quds.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*