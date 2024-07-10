GAZA LIVE BLOG: Four Children Killed in Nuseirat | Israeli Protesters Arrested | Soldier Killed in Gaza – Day 278

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Four children were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. The Israeli police detained demonstrators demanding a prisoner exchange deal, according to Israeli media. The Israeli army announced the death of a soldier from the Maglan unit during fighting in the central Gaza Strip. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,243 Palestinians have been killed, and 88,033 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Wednesday, July 10, 11:00 am (Gmt+2)

LAZZARINI: Two-thirds of UNRWA schools in Gaza were bombed.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli rescue plane landed west of the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City, coinciding with the heavy firing of smoke bombs.

Wednesday, July 10, 10:00 am (Gmt+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli police are detaining 9 demonstrators from the protest demanding a prisoner exchange deal on Route 4.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of people were injured when the Israeli occupation bombed a house in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in central Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: Protesters against Benjamin Netanyahu’s government obstructed traffic on a road extending from southern Greater Tel Aviv to Nahariya.

Wednesday, July 10, 09:00 am (Gmt+2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We targeted the Israeli Orot Rabin station.

ISRAELI ARMY: We bombed a Hezbollah target in Lebanon.

Wednesday, July 10, 08:00 am (Gmt+2)

UKMTO: The UK Maritime Trade Operations said it had received a report of an incident 40 nautical miles south of Al Mokha, Yemen.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and six others were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a house in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis.

PRCS: We are unable to respond to distress calls in Gaza.

Wednesday, July 10, 07:00 am (Gmt+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced the death of a soldier from the Maglan unit during fighting in the central Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, July 10, 06:00 am (Gmt+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces blew up residential buildings in the Al-Maghraqa area, north of the Al-Nuseirat camp, in the central Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, July 10, 05:00 am (Gmt+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four children were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, July 10, 04:00 am (Gmt+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli raids targeted the northeast of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces carried out artillery shelling targeting the north of the Nuseirat camp and the Al-Maghraqa area in the central governorate of the Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, July 10, 02:00 am (Gmt+2)

US STATE DEPARTMENT: We informed Israel to limit civilian casualties in Gaza.

GAZA’S AMBULANCE SERVICES: 10 Palestinians were injured in an Israeli airstrike on Al-Nasr Street, north of Gaza City.

CHANNEL 14: Netanyahu government intends to build cages to accommodate Palestinian prisoners.

(The Palestine Chronicle)