‘I am Proud of the Ruins of Gaza’ – Israeli Minister Tells Knesset

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli politician, May Golan, once again disregards Palestinian life by rejoicing in the “ruins of Gaza”.



Israel’s Minister for the Advancement of Women, May Golan, has yet again displayed disregard for Palestinian life by expressing pride in the “ruins” of the besieged Gaza Strip, adding that every Palestinian baby will in future, “tell their grandchildren what the Jews did.”

“I am personally proud of the ruins of Gaza,” Golan said in a speech in the Israeli parliament (Knesset) on Wednesday.

“And that every baby, even 80 years from now, will tell their grandchildren what the Jews did…,” she added.

Addressing far-left politician Oser Cassif, Golan said, “You can keep dreaming that we will end the war without victory.”

She went on to say, “We are not ashamed to say that we want to see the Israeli soldiers, the holy heroes of ours, catching (Yahya) Sinwar and his terrorists by their ears, and dragging them all across the Gaza Strip, on their way to the dungeons of the Prison Authority …Or in the best scenario, to a coffin.”

Denouncing the idea of a Palestinian state, Golan said “Not a dove and not an olive branch, only a sword to cut off Sinwar’s head, that’s what he will receive from us.”

"I am personally proud of the ruins of Gaza, and that every baby, even 80 years from now, will tell their grandchildren what the Jews did." May Golan, Israeli Minister of Social Equality & Women's Advancement

pic.twitter.com/jOEXBECOLn — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) February 21, 2024

‘I Don’t Care About Gaza’

In December, Golan made the headlines for saying she would like to see “dead bodies of terrorists around Gaza.”

“…I don’t care about Gaza, I literally don’t care. For all I care, they can go out and just swim in the sea,” Golan said in an interview with an Israeli TV channel.

“I care about only three things; The first thing is I care about our soldiers, our dear, precious soldiers that danger their lives every day for the state of Israel,” the politician continued.



“I care about the one thing that will have to be and this is killing and destroying Hamas from the face of the earth.”

Golan, 37, is a Likud Party member known for inflammatory statements she made about African refugees in Israel.

Calling the refugees “Muslim infiltrators,” she reportedly said many have Aids, and demanded they be expelled from the country.

Her nomination by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a consul-general to New York early last year was “denounced by Israeli and American former diplomats, as an affront to the US and damaging for Israel,” according to a report in the Guardian.

Increasing Death Toll

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,410 Palestinians have been killed, and 69,465 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7.



(Palestine Chronicle)