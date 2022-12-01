‘I am Proud to Be Palestinian’: Miss Palestine Named ‘Miss Earth Water 2022’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Miss Palestine, Nadeen Ayoub, has been named Miss Earth Water at the Miss Earth beauty pageant, which was held in Manila, Philippines, on November 29.

Arab News reported that “Ayoub is the first woman to represent Palestine at the event, which was launched in 2001 and is recognized as one of four main international beauty pageants.”

Ayyoub, a Palestinian teacher and fitness instructor from Ramallah, dedicated her victory to Palestine.

“I’m dedicating my win to my country and people because without them, I wouldn’t have reached this far,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“I’m proud to be Palestinian and happy that I could raise my country’s flag on the @missearth international stage,” she continued, adding:

“I am so proud to show the world the beauty of our culture and the love of life we Palestinians have.”

