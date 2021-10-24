ICRC Calls an End to Hunger-Striking Palestinian Prisoners’ Crisis

October 24, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Miqdad al-Qawasmi is in 'extreme dangerous' condition after three months of hunger strike. (Photo: via Social Media)

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) renewed on Friday its call to end the crisis of the Palestinian hunger strikers inside Israeli prisons, as their health conditions seriously deteriorate.

Head of the ICRC Mission in Jerusalem Els Debuf posted on Twitter: “We reiterate our urgent call about Mr Miqdad Al-Qawasmeh and Mr Kayed Nammoura (Fasfous).”

Both Al-Qawasmeh and Nammoura have been on hunger strike inside Israeli prisons for nearly 100 days.

“The ICRC urges authorities, the detainees and their representatives to find a solution that will avoid loss of life,” Debuf added.

“We continue to visit and closely follow their situation, as we do for the six detainees currently on hunger strike, including Mr Al Araj,” he continued.

Around 4.650 Palestinians, including 40 women and 200 children, are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.