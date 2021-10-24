ICRC Calls an End to Hunger-Striking Palestinian Prisoners’ Crisis

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) renewed on Friday its call to end the crisis of the Palestinian hunger strikers inside Israeli prisons, as their health conditions seriously deteriorate.

Head of the ICRC Mission in Jerusalem Els Debuf posted on Twitter: “We reiterate our urgent call about Mr Miqdad Al-Qawasmeh and Mr Kayed Nammoura (Fasfous).”

Dozens of Palestinians staged a protest at the al-Manara Square in downtown Ramallah on Wednesday, calling for the release of six prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, some of whom are at imminent risk of death.https://t.co/pDmOQfFoQ8 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) October 20, 2021

Both Al-Qawasmeh and Nammoura have been on hunger strike inside Israeli prisons for nearly 100 days.

“The ICRC urges authorities, the detainees and their representatives to find a solution that will avoid loss of life,” Debuf added.

“We continue to visit and closely follow their situation, as we do for the six detainees currently on hunger strike, including Mr Al Araj,” he continued.

Around 4.650 Palestinians, including 40 women and 200 children, are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)