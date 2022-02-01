In First, Israel Joins US-Led ‘IMX’ Naval Exercise in Red Sea

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli Navy is currently taking part in a massive US-led naval exercise which was launched on Monday, January 31, in the Red Sea, Israeli media reported.

According to the Times of Israel, the International Maritime Exercise (IMX) will focus on ‘unmanned naval systems’. The US Navy said in a statement released on its website on Monday that “more than 9,000 people from 60 militaries will take part in the International Maritime Exercise”.

The Israeli Navy will join 60 naval fleets for the @USNavy-led "IMX" International Naval Exercise from today. For the 1st time, our Flotilla 3 & Underwater Warfare Unit will train with @US5thFleet in the Red Sea. We look forward to strengthening security & global cooperation. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 31, 2022

Among the participants, there are countries with which Israel recently normalized relationships, such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, but also countries with which Israel does not have formal ties, the likes of Oman, Yemen, Somalia, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia.

The Isreali army said in a statement that “the exercise will strengthen our regional security and advance our regional cooperation.”

US officer observed IAF drill simulating attack on Iran https://t.co/tU177qEZSV — Vitruviano (@Il_Vitruviano) February 1, 2022

In November, the Israeli Navy took part in another US-led exercise in the Red Sea, alongside the UAE and Bahrain. Israeli officials then said that Israel’s participation was meant to serve as a response to Iran’s attacks against Israeli naval resources.

(The Palestine Chronicle)