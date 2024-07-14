‘Deadly Silence’ on Gaza – Iran Censors Muslim Countries for Failing to Use ‘Unparalleled Potential’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iran has strongly condemned Israel’s latest massacre in Gaza which killed at least 90 Palestinians, describing it as the latest in a “series of crimes committed by the child-killing Zionist regime.”

A barrage of Israeli airstrikes on Saturday struck al-Mawasi camp in Khan Yunis sheltering tens of thousands of displaced people. Among the dead and over 300 injured were members of the Civil Defense Department. The area was previously designated as a “safe” zone by the Israeli army.

In a statement posted on X, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Israel’s killings in the besieged enclave continue amid “the silence” of the international community.

شلیک موشک به اردوگاه‌های پناهندگان در منطقه "المواصی" و مناطق غربی "خان یونس" در جنوب نوار #غزه، آنهم در شرایطی که به عنوان مکان‌های امن اعلام شده بودند، تازه ترین جنایت از سلسله جنایتهای رژیم کودک‌کُش صهیونیستی است که با ادامه سکوت مرگبار مجامع بین‌المللی، در سایه کمک‌های نظامی… pic.twitter.com/zrymzafTZL — Nasser Kanaani (@IRIMFA_SPOX) July 13, 2024

‘Complicity’

“This occurs amid the deadly silence of international forums, under the shadow of explicit military aid from the US regime,” Kanaani said, “the complicity of certain European governments with duplicitous and deceitful behavior, and the lack of prudence and failure to use the unparalleled potential of Islamic countries.”

He said Israel has “brutally shown that in order to compensate for the defeats suffered on the battlefield with the resistance, they do not recognize any humane and moral red line towards the defenseless residents of the Gaza Strip.”

Kanaani added that such actions will only “result in more global hatred” for Israel and “hasten its demise.”

Continuing Support

Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian, in a letter to Hamas’ Politburo Chief, Ismail Haniyeh, on Wednesday, reaffirmed the country’s “continued support for the Palestinian nation,” reported the Anadolu news agency.

He stressed that due to the “steadfastness of the Palestinian nation and the heroic bravery” of the resistance fighters, “the final victory” belongs in the hands of the Palestinians.

On Thursday, the commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, Esmail Qaani, reportedly visited the resistance front on Thursday and met with its senior leaders.

According to news websites citing the Iranian News Agency, Qaani reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering support for the resistance of the people of the Gaza Strip. The Iranian reports did not specify the date, location, or the individuals Qaani met with.

Rising Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,443 Palestinians have been killed, and 88,481 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)