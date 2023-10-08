In New Message, Abu Obeida Calls on All Palestinians to ‘Join the Battle’ – VIDEO

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Abu Obeida, Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson, released a new message on Sunday, calling on all Palestinians to join the battle. Here is the full statement.

Abu Obeida said that Palestinian fighters “continue to engage in fierce and heroic clashes (…) on multiple fronts”.

He added that this battle “will be immortalized in history and cherished by future generations”.

BREAKING | Abu Obeida, Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson, called on Palestinians "in all areas" to "join this battle, which will be immortalized in history and cherished by future generations," in new message. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG HERE: https://t.co/8s5L0J4tRu pic.twitter.com/e4n7VBuAi3 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 8, 2023

Here is the full text of Abu Obeida’s statement:

“Since last night, the leadership of the Al-Qassam Brigades has successfully replaced some combat forces with others and sent additional troops. The artillery of the Al-Qassam Brigades provides fire support with mortars and rockets, including the latest support provided to the fighters in the settlement of “Sderot.” “Our fighters, within the framework of the ongoing Al-Aqsa Flood battle, continue to engage in fierce and heroic clashes, fighting on multiple fronts, inflicting casualties on the enemy. “We call upon the sons of our people in all areas of our homeland to join this battle, which will be immortalized in history and cherished by future generations, with the help of Allah.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)