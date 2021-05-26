Palestinian Paramedics Suffocate as Israeli Forces Storm Red Crescent Headquarters in Tubas

May 26, 2021 Blog, News
Israeli forces storm Red Crescent headquarters in Tubas. (Photo: via WAFA)

Israeli forces Wednesday morning stormed the headquarters of the Palestine Red Crescent Society in the occupied West Bank city of Tubas and fired tear gas bombs inside.

The Society said in a statement that the Israeli forces fired 29 gas grenades towards the building, causing a number of paramedics to suffocate due to inhaling the toxic gas and setting parts of the building’s vicinity ablaze.

It slammed the military raid as a form of “collective punishment against its paramedics for their heroic role in doing their jobs to save Palestinians.”

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

