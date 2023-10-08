Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader Made A Statement: These Are the Top Points

Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziad al-Nakhala said today that Israel is broken and that the “enemy has called on its American allies” for help only hours into the fight.

📸The resistance in #Gaza fired a salvo of missiles towards the settlement of "Netivot." pic.twitter.com/jEdbbpXs0I

– Number of those captured is "very high".

Israeli military: – Number of Israeli dead has reached 700 and over 2,200 wounded.

These are some of the statements he made:

– The enemy is breaking, in fact, it has already broken.

– Our brave people are surrounding the enemy’s military bases and settlements.

– Our people with their determination have humbled a well-armed enemy.

– Gaza today is a microcosm of the Palestinian will.

– The enemy thinks that, by carrying out massacres against civilians, it will break the will of our people.

– The enemy is trying to boost its confidence by destroying homes in Gaza and by killing innocent civilians. But this is an illusion.

– The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement by itself has captured over thirty Israelis.

– We will fight and will continue fighting and we will change all the equations by our determination and sacrifices.