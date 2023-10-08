Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader Made A Statement: These Are the Top Points

Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziad al-Nakhala said today that Israel is broken and that the “enemy has called on its American allies” for help only hours into the fight.
Israeli military: – Number of Israeli dead has reached 700 and over 2,200 wounded.
– Number of those captured is "very high".
These are some of the statements he made:
– The enemy is breaking, in fact, it has already broken.
– Our brave people are surrounding the enemy’s military bases and settlements.
– Our people with their determination have humbled a well-armed enemy.
– Gaza today is a microcosm of the Palestinian will.
– The enemy thinks that, by carrying out massacres against civilians, it will break the will of our people.
– The enemy is trying to boost its confidence by destroying homes in Gaza and by killing innocent civilians. But this is an illusion.
– The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement by itself has captured over thirty Israelis.
– We will fight and will continue fighting and we will change all the equations by our determination and sacrifices.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
