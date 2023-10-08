Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader Made A Statement: These Are the Top Points

October 8, 2023 Blog, News
Ziad al-Nakhala, Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine. (Photo: MEMO)

Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziad al-Nakhala said today that Israel is broken and that the “enemy has called on its American allies” for help only hours into the fight. 

These are some of the statements he made: 

– The enemy is breaking, in fact, it has already broken.

– Our brave people are surrounding the enemy’s military bases and settlements. 

– Our people with their determination have humbled a well-armed enemy. 

– Gaza today is a microcosm of the Palestinian will. 

– The enemy thinks that, by carrying out massacres against civilians, it will break the will of our people.

– The enemy is trying to boost its confidence by destroying homes in Gaza and by killing innocent civilians. But this is an illusion. 

– The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement by itself has captured over thirty Israelis. 

– We will fight and will continue fighting and we will change all the equations by our determination and sacrifices. 

(The Palestine Chronicle) 

