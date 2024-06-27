Incinerating a Namer in Shejaya – Resistance Roundup – Day 265

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As soon as the Israeli army reinvaded the Shejaya neighborhood east of Gaza City, Palestinian Resistance groups mobilized to repel the attack.

The Israeli army is yet to reveal its reasoning behind the third invasion of the neighborhood, which has witnessed some of the toughest resistance in this war, and previous wars.

What we know, however, is that Palestinian Resistance has already inflicted some serious damage on the invading forces.

In one operation, Al-Qassam Brigades said that it had targeted an Israeli Namer personal carrier, incinerating it, killing and wounding everyone inside.

Elsewhere in Gaza, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas, announced on Thursday that it targeted an Israeli Merkava with a Yassin 105 shell in the Al-Shaboura camp in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip.

Qassam vs IDF in Rafah: Fighters hand-dig a tunnel to position an IED that utilizes repurposed IDF anti-tank mines left behind after home demolitions to target a Merkava tank in Tel al-Sultan, western Rafah. Fighter says, these will be returned to sender. [Qassam Brigades 26/6] pic.twitter.com/8d1J9faIaS — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) June 27, 2024

Additionally, Al-Qassam reported that it targeted an Israeli troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 missile in the Saudi neighborhood west of Rafah, causing the vehicle to catch on fire.

According to Al-Jazeera, Israeli helicopters were dispatched to the site to evacuate the dead and wounded.

Al-Qassam also said its fighters sniped an Israeli soldier near the Al-Shabili Mosque, east of Rafah, and bombed the Israeli army’s command room in the Netzarim area with short-range Rajum missiles.

For its part, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, stated that it shelled the Sufa military site east of Rafah with mortar rounds.

The Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades broadcast footage showing their control of an Israeli Heron aircraft in central Gaza.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

🇵🇸 Qassam Brigades deploy Chinese People's Liberation Army-made HJ-8 anti-tank missile for the first time pic.twitter.com/Z1fbTK5yxH — COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) June 27, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target the enemy command room on the Netzarim axis with short-range Rajoom rockets of 114mm caliber. “Al-Qassam fighters managed to snipe a Zionist soldier in the vicinity of Al-Shubaili Mosque, east of the city of Rafah, in the southern Strip “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, causing it to catch fire in the Saudi neighborhood west of the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, and helicopters landed at the location of the target to evacuate the dead and wounded. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist Merkava-4 tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Shaboura camp in Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava 4 tank with a Shuath explosive device in the Al-Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters targeted a Zionist Namer armored personnel carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, causing it to be completely incinerated and killing those inside in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Images of Qassam Brigades shooting a group of Israeli soldiers… 🔻🔻🔻 pic.twitter.com/aPsCUVoMqp — Volkan Albistan (@valbistan) June 25, 2024

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers with an RBG shell in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades target the enemy command headquarters in the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City, with a short-range 107mm rocket. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in Al-Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We detonated a ground explosive device in a Zionist military vehicle during its incursion east of Shejaiya neighborhood in Gaza City. “We detonated a high-impact ground explosive in a Zionist military excavator Baqir across Al-Shuhada mosque east of Shejaiya neighborhood in Gaza City. “We bombed the Sofa military site east of the city of Rafah with a number of mortar shells. “We destroyed a Zionist military vehicle near the Tunisian cemetery, east of the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, by detonating a Thaqeb-barrel bomb that we had planted in advance.

⚡️Al-Quds Brigades: Detonating “Zilzal” ground IED on a Zionist military vehicle on Baghdad Street in Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/dfbIlrIrq3 — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) June 27, 2024

“We destroyed two Zionist military vehicles that fell into a field of barrel bombs on the land of Qandil in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. “We bombed with mortar shells a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles in the Saudi neighborhood west of the city of Rafah. “We bombed, in cooperation with the Al-Nasser Salah Al-Din Brigades, a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Kissufim military site with a rocket barrage.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack using attack drones on the Naqoura naval site, targeting the positions and quarters of enemy officers and soldiers, resulting in direct hits, igniting fires at the site, and inflicting casualties among those inside. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Qarn site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the main air defense base of the Northern Command in the Beria Barracks with dozens of Katyusha rockets.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)