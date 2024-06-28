GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Targets Gaza Civil Defense | Massacres in Shejaya, Nuseirat | One Israeli Soldier Killed – Day 266

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces targeted civil defense crews while they were at their workplace in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip last night, killing three and wounding others. New massacres were carried out in Nuseirat, Shejaya, Rafah, and Deir Al-Balah, killing at least 11 civilians, mostly women. The Israeli army said that a soldier was killed during battles with the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza on Thursday. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,718 Palestinians have been killed, and 86,337 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Friday, June 28, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed spy devices at the Israeli Birkat al-Risha site near the border with Lebanon, confirming a direct hit.

GADI EISENKOT: All those who failed to repel the October 7 attack should go home, from the division commander to the prime minister.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted an Israeli Merkava 4 tank with a Yassin 105 shell in the Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City, amid the occupation army’s continued incursion into the area for the second day.

HAARETZ: The Supreme Court has asked the Israeli state to respond within a month to the petition of the detainees’ families to form a committee of inquiry into the events of October 7.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We destroyed an Israeli military vehicle by detonating a ground bomb that it had previously planted on Baghdad Street in the Shejaiya neighborhood in Gaza City, amid continuing clashes and bombing in the area.

ISRAELI MEDIA: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken invited his Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz, to participate in the upcoming NATO summit in Washington.

Friday, June 28, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The US House of Representatives passed a bill that would prevent the State Department from sharing data from the Gaza Health Ministry on the number of Palestinian casualties from Israeli attacks. The bill was approved by a majority of 269 in favor and 144 against.

KAN: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with the leaders of the government coalition parties next Sunday for the first time since October 7.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We clashed with the occupation forces at zero distance in Shejaiya.

Friday, June 28, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI LABOR PARTY LEADER: Israeli Labor Party leader Yair Golan said that Benjamin Netanyahu’s government poses a danger to Israel, demanding that elections be held immediately, describing Netanyahu’s government as a “failure.”

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Displaced people were injured after their tents were exposed to Israeli army fire in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, amid the occupation’s targeting of their tents since the early morning hours.

UNRWA: More than 625,000 children in Gaza have been out of school for more than 8 months, adding that half of them were in UNRWA schools before the war.

UKMTO: The British Maritime Trade Operations Authority said that it had received a report of an incident 150 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah, Yemen, adding that the captain reported the launch of 5 missiles, all of which landed near the ship.

AL-JAZEERA: Fierce battles are continuing between the resistance factions and the occupation forces in the Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City. Civil defense teams are unable to reach the injured in the neighborhood amid the ongoing shelling.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces continue to bombard the tents of displaced people in Al Mawasi, west of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, and are erecting earthen barriers around the area.

Friday, June 28, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Two young men in an Israeli drone strike near the Al-Shawka municipality, east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery continues to shell the Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City in the central Gaza Strip, as the incursion continues for the second day.

Friday, June 28, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

MEDICAL SOURCES: The coordinator of field hospitals in Gaza, Marwan Al-Hams, confirmed that more than 11 Palestinians were killed while dozens were injured in the Gaza Strip during the last hours due to the Israeli bombing.

Friday, June 28, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: Israeli artillery bombed the town of Kafr Kila in the south of the country on Friday morning.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces targeted civil defense crews while they were at their workplace in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip last night, killing three and wounding others.

Friday, June 28, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted northern Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: The occupation army announced the killing of a soldier from the 931st Battalion in the Nahal Brigade during battles in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday.

Friday, June 28, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

TRUMP: It is Israel that wants the war to continue, and we must allow it to continue.

BIDEN: We are still pressing for Hamas to accept the plan to end the war.

Friday, June 28, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinian women were killed and others injured in an Israeli raid that targeted a house in central Deir al-Balah.

Friday, June 28, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and injured as a result of Israeli bombing on the Al-Mawasi area, west of the city of Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

WASHINGTON POST (citing US officials): We support the content of Gallant’s plan for the post-war phase in Gaza. Gallant’s plan may include the deployment of forces from Arab countries under American supervision from outside the Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian woman was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Friday, June 28, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli Security Cabinet approved measures proposed by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich targeting the Palestinian Authority.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli airstrike targeted the Shejaiyya neighborhood east of Gaza City.

Friday, June 28, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

AXIOS (citing US officials): The Biden administration will release 500-pound bombs that were part of a shipment to Israel. The Biden administration is reviewing another part of the shipment, which includes 1,800 and 2,000-pound bombs.

KAN (citing Palestinian security officials): Hamas and Islamic Jihad developed their capabilities through arms smuggling. Hamas and Islamic Jihad will launch rockets from the West Bank within a year.

Friday, June 28, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

ABC (quoting US officials): We are concerned about Israel launching raids and a ground attack on Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed and more than 30 injured in an Israeli occupation bombing on the coastal area of ​​Al-Mawasi, northwest of the city of Rafah, south of Gaza.

Thursday, June 27, 11:30 pm (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 13: Four Israelis were injured due to fires that broke out after a bombing from Lebanon.

ISRAEL HAYOM: We warn against the Chief of Staff’s statements that Hamas Brigades in Rafah are on the verge of disintegration.

