‘No Let-up in the Atrocities Inflicted on Gaza’ – UN Relief Chief

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“There is no safe place in Gaza. Dignified human life is a near impossibility,” – UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths.

The UN Relief Chief has once again lamented the humanitarian situation of millions of Palestinians who are struggling to survive Israel’s ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip.

“More than 25,000 people reportedly killed – including 2 mothers every hour,” the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, said in a post on X on Tuesday.

“Hospitals overcrowded, besieged and under fire. Homes reduced to rubble. Places of safety turned into places of danger,” Griffiths continued.

“There is no let-up in the atrocities inflicted on Gaza since 7 October.”

In his briefing to the UN Security Council on January 12, Griffiths said “In Gaza, the situation remains horrific as relentless Israeli military operations continue.”

“There is no safe place in Gaza. Dignified human life is a near impossibility,” he stressed.

He said providing humanitarian assistance across Gaza is “almost impossible.”

The UN chief reiterated “my call for a ceasefire,” and added “Most of all, I reiterate my call for this Council to take urgent action to bring this war to an end.”

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 25,490 Palestinians have been killed, and 63,354 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Up to 1.9 million Palestinians (or over 85 percent of the population) have been displaced across the Gaza Strip, some multiple times, according to The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

