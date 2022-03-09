Injuries Reported as Israeli Forces Attack Memorial Service Held for Slain Palestinian

Three Palestinians were shot and injured on Wednesday by rubber-coated steel bullets as Israeli forces attacked a memorial service held for Ammar Shafiq Abu Afifeh, who was shot and killed by the Israeli army last week, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli forces stormed the campus of Khadouri Technical University to the north of Hebron (Al-Khalil), where a memorial service was held for Abu Afifeh, from Arroub refugee camp, who was shot by Israeli soldiers and killed near Bethlehem on March 1.

Israeli army reportedly reinforced its presence at the university’s main gate before storming it and attacking participants in the memorial with rubber-coated steel bullets, tear gas canisters, and stun grenades, shooting and injuring at least three people with rubber-coated steel bullets, according to the University’s dean of students’ affairs, Issa al-Omleh.

Dozens of people, including students who participated in the memorial, suffocated and some reportedly lost consciousness due to tear gas inhalation.

The university’s dean of students’ affairs called on the international community and human rights institutions to uphold their responsibilities and put a stop to Israel’s deliberate targeting of students and educational institutions.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)