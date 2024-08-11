‘Natural Response’ – One Israeli Killed in Shooting Operation in Jordan Valley

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

One person was killed and another injured on Sunday in a drive-by shooting in the Jordan Valley, in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported.

According to Israeli Army Radio, Israeli occupation authorities are currently pursuing the vehicle involved in the shooting near the Mehola settlement in the Jordan Valley.

Israeli media also reported that the Israeli army has dispatched reinforcements to the scene of the attack.

The Israeli army stated that its forces have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators and are conducting extensive search and combing operations in the area, according to Al-Jazeera.

Israeli occupation forces stormed the village of Al-Badhan near Nablus, following a shooting operation that killed one Israeli settler and wounded others in the Jordan Valley. pic.twitter.com/QYbZLdR5Ih — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 11, 2024

Gunmen reportedly opened fire on several vehicles near the village of Mehola in the Jordan Valley region.

Following the attack, Israeli forces stormed the villages of Kardala and Bardala in the northern Jordan Valley as part of their efforts to locate the suspects.

Israeli Channel 13 reported that the shooting targeted two cars on Route 90, near the Mehola settlement.

Additionally, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) noted that the attack occurred at two separate locations within the Jordan Valley.

Natural Response

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas issued a statement praising the “heroic shooting operation”, which it called “a natural response to the brutal crimes and genocide committed by the fascist occupation army in Gaza, and the ongoing massacres against unarmed civilians,” including the Tabaeen massacre on Saturday, which killed over 100 Palestinians.

“These continuous and escalating heroic operations in the West Bank confirm the clear message of our Palestinian people: they will continue to resist and confront the violations and crimes of the occupation, its army, and its settlers,” the statement added.

“All criminal practices in the West Bank and the brutal massacres in Gaza will not succeed in deterring our revolutionary youth and our valiant resistance from fulfilling their duty to make the occupation and its settlers pay for their fascist crimes.”

In its statement, Hamas also called “on our valiant resistance and our revolutionary youth in the occupied West Bank to continue engaging with the criminal occupation army and its settler gangs, to confront the ongoing raids and incursions in the cities, villages, and camps of the West Bank, and to escalate their heroic operations until the last soldier and settler is expelled from our sacred land.”

(PC, AJA)