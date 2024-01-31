Iran Warns of Decisive Response to Attacks on Territory, Interests

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iran’s envoy to the United Nations has warned that it would respond decisively to any attack on the country, its interests and nationals under any pretexts.

Amir Saeid Iravani said that it is the fundamental policy of Iran to give a strong response to enemies in case they target the country, its interests and nationals, according to the state news agency, IRNA.

His comment comes a day after US President Joe Biden reportedly said he had decided how to respond to a drone strike that killed three US soldiers in Jordan at the weekend but did not elaborate.

IRNA further reported that Iravani “rejected the news of the exchange of several messages between the United States and Iran via intermediaries over the past two days, following a deadly attack on a US military base in Jordan.”

“Such messages have not been exchanged”, the Iran representative to the UN emphasized.

Resistance groups have targeted several US military bases and facilities in Iraq and Syria with drones, rockets and missiles in recent months. It comes amid growing anger at Washington’s open support for Israel’s assault on the besieged Gaza Strip, reports IRNA.

Tehran Denies Drone Attack

On Monday, Iravani in a letter to the President of the Security Council clarified his country’s stance, saying Tehran is not responsible for the actions of any individual or group in the region, IRNA reported.

He also referred to previous letters dated December 4, 2023, and January 2, 2024, in which, “Iran made it clear that there is no group affiliated with the country, whether in Iraq, Syria, or elsewhere, that operates directly or indirectly by Iran or acts on its behalf,” the report added.

“Therefore, the Islamic Republic of Iran is not responsible for the actions of any individual or group in the region,” Iravani reportedly said in the letter.

Iran’s ambassador also criticized the United States for its military actions in Iran and Syria calling them “illegal and in violation of international laws and the United Nations Charter, especially Article 2 (4) of the Charter,” the report concluded.

At the same time, the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, said “resistance groups” in the West Asian region “do not take orders” from Tehran for their actions, according to a report by the Anadolu news agency.

(The Palestine Chronicle)