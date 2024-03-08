Is the Gaza Pier a US Conspiracy? – Gaza on the Line (PC TV)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestine Chronicle editors, Ramzy Baroud and Romana Rubeo examine the question: Is the Gaza pier an American conspiracy or a genuine push for ending the famine?

Instead of forcing Israel to open the land crossings, the United States and other countries are experimenting with all sorts of different strategies, or perhaps stratagems, starting from the airdropping of aid, which killed five Palestinians, including two children, on Friday due to parachute malfunction.

In his State of the Union speech on Thursday, US President Joe Biden said that Washington will establish a temporary pier in order to open a sea corridor.

