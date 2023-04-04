Palestinian Prisoner on Hunger Strike Writes Will, Says He is Close to Death

Palestinian prisoner Sheikh Khader Adnan, who has been on hunger strike for 58 days, wrote his will on Monday and said that he is close to death, the Middle East Monitor reported.

“I am writing my will as I am feeling close to martyrdom,” he wrote.

“I am sending my words after my flesh and bones have gone and I became pale inside Al-Ramlah Prison. I am sending my words to my family, my sons, my wife and my people.”

He added: “If I became a martyr, do not allow the occupation to anatomize my body, bury me beside my father and write on the tombstone: This is the grave of the poor man Khader Adnan.”

The hunger striker continued: “Oh, stubborn Palestinians, I am sending you my will with great confidence that Allah will help end the occupation. Do not lose hope, victory is very close.”

Adnan went on to send his greetings to the families of Palestinian martyrs and prisoners, as well as to the resistance fighters and free people.

Adnan, from Arraba village near Jenin, launched his hunger strike immediately after he was arrested by Israeli occupation forces on February 5.

The father of nine — his youngest is just 18 months old — has been detained by the Israeli occupation authorities 12 times and he has spent eight years in Israeli jails, mostly in administrative detention.

(MEMO, PC)