‘My Name is Alexander’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 235

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Alexander Trufanov, an Israeli officer who was captured by the Palestinian Resistance, presumably on October 7, sent a message to the Israeli people on Tuesday.

The message was as brief as it was mysterious, where Trufanov told “the citizens of Israel”: “You will hear the truth from me regarding what happened to me and dozens of prisoners in Gaza.”The message was conveyed by the Al-Quds Brigades in a video shared through its Telegram channel.

This implies that another video will follow soon.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Al-Qassam fighters detonated a booby-trapped home against a special Zionist force in the Al-Shaout camp, south of the city of Rafah, leaving its members killed and wounded. “Al-Qassam Brigades bomb enemy forces stationed south of Yabna camp in the city of Rafah with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Al-Alami area, north of the Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard the Zionist forces stationed around the Rabaa Al-Adawiya neighborhood, south of the city of Rafah, with short-range 107-type rockets.”

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting a Merkava tank in the Jabaliya camp and bombing Israeli gatherings with mortar shells in the northern Gaza Strip.

Al-Quds Brigades

“We shot down a Zionist Mavic Pro quadcopter and took control of it in the skies of Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. “Our fighters, in conjunction with the fighters of Al-Qassam, bombed with 60-caliber regular mortar shells the Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of the Noura Al-Kaabi building, north of the Jabalia camp. “WATCH: Alexander speaks… Soon. — Translation Note: 0:02 – My name is Alexander Trufanov. To the citizens of Israel and the protestors, in the coming days, you will hear the truth from me regarding what happened to me and dozens of prisoners in Gaza. I ask you to wait with more patience. “We bombarded with a barrage of regular 60-caliber mortar shells, soldiers and vehicles infiltrating the vicinity of Salah Al-Din Gate, south of the city of Rafah. “Our fighters renewed their bombardment with 60-caliber regular mortar shells on enemy soldiers and vehicles penetrating the vicinity of Salah Al-Din Gate, south of the city of Rafah. “We bombarded gatherings of enemy soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of the Civil Administration east of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip with standard mortar shells.”

Al-Quds Brigades published this video with the following caption Alexander speaks…

Soon.

—

Translation Note: 0:02 – "My name is Alexander Trufanov. To the citizens of Israel and the protestors, in the coming days, you will hear the truth from me regarding what happened to me…

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 06:00 AM on Tuesday, 28-5-2024, launched a concentrated fire attack from a short distance with guided missiles, artillery shells, and appropriate weapons, targeting the Ramia site, its garrison, its equipment, and the positions of its soldiers, causing direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:10 pm on Tuesday 28/5/2024, targeted a deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Al-Sammaqa site in the hills of the occupied Lebanese city of Kfar Shuba with artillery shells and the hit was direct. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 06:10 PM on Tuesday, 28-05-2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “After monitoring and watching the enemy forces on the southern border, and upon observing a group of soldiers near the separation wall in the vicinity of Al-Rahib site on Tuesday, 28-05-2024, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted them with artillery shells, inflicting confirmed injuries.”

Hezbollah published footage of the "intense, close-range fire attack" targeting the Ramia site of the Isreali army at the southern Lebanese border.

(The Palestine Chronicle)