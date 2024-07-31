Ismail Haniyeh (1962-2024) – The Unpublished Photos

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The photos below depict the assassinated former prime minister of Palestine at various national events.

Ismail Haniyeh, a prominent Palestinian political leader and the head of Hamas’ political bureau, was assassinated in Tehran in an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday.

Haniyeh was in the Iranian capital for the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Both Hamas and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard confirmed his death and announced ongoing investigations into the incident.

Haniyeh’s political experience includes multiple arrests by Israeli authorities during the First Intifada, with charges related to his involvement with the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas.

He was exiled to southern Lebanon in 1992 but returned to Gaza after the Oslo Accords.

Haniyeh led the ‘Change and Reform List’, which won the majority in the 2006 Palestinian Legislative Council elections, leading to his appointment as the head of the Palestinian government in February 2006.

Haniyeh was elected head of Hamas’s political bureau in May 2017.

Some of the photos are of him along with leaders and representatives of various Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip.

