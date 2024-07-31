‘What My Father Told Us Before He Was Assassinated’ – Haniyeh’s Son

Said Abdel Salam Haniyeh, the eldest son of former Palestinian Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh said that his father’s “blood and the (blood) of all martyrs will sustain the nation, resistance and revolution until victory.”

He stressed, in an interview with Al-Jazeera, the importance of unity of the Palestinian ranks, which has been the main objective of his assassinated father.

Ismail Haniyeh, a prominent Palestinian political leader and the head of Hamas’ political bureau, was assassinated in Tehran in an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday.

Haniyeh was in the Iranian capital for the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Both Hamas and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard confirmed his death and announced ongoing investigations into the incident.

Commenting on the assassination of his father, Abdel Salam said,

“We offer our condolences to the nation, the free people of the world and the Palestinian people for the martyrdom of my father who took the same path (taken) by the Palestinian people.”

“This path can only end in victory or martyrdom,” he added.

Abdel Salam Haniyeh also repeated the words of his father, which he used to mourn members of his family who fell in Israeli attacks in recent months. “The blood of my father is not more precious than the blood of children, men and women who are martyred in Gaza,” he said.

Abdel Salam said that his father’s blood is that of the needed sacrifice on the road to liberation, citing those who preceded him, and who died in a similar manner, including “the founding leader, the martyr Ahmed Yassin, the founding leader Abu Ammar (Yasser Arafat), Fathi Shikaqi, Abu Ali Mustafa, and others who gave their blood on the .. road to liberation.”

Regarding the four previous assassination attempts against his father, Abdel Salam Haniyeh, who was injured in one of these attempts, said, “We have resigned ourselves to his martyrdom, as (my) father told us every day to resign ourselves to any piece of news that we may receive (of his assassination – PC).”

Abdul Salam Haniyeh stressed the importance of unity in the Palestinian ranks, stressing that his father was dedicated to “national unity”.

“Our confidence is great in the Palestinian people, and the Palestinian leadership that the pure blood (of the martyrs) must unite us.”

He called on “all the brothers in the Palestinian leadership who met in Beijing to move towards national unity for all our people, as the cruel enemy does not differentiate between a Palestinian and another.”

Palestinian children raise pictures of late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh atop the rubble of his destroyed home in the al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. 📹 via @QudsNen pic.twitter.com/TXGOSiPKVO — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 31, 2024

“We are all facing a deadly holocaust carried out by the Israeli enemy, but this enemy will disappear, whether today or tomorrow, and we will all witness its collapse,” he added.

(AJA, PC)