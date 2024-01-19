Eight Palestinians Killed by Israeli Occupation Forces in Two-Day Raid in Tulkarm

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Eight Palestinians were killed by Israeli army gunfire during a 45-hour-long military raid in the city of Tulkarm, in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces killed another Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Friday, taking the death toll in a nearly two-day-long military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm to eight.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Muhammad Salit, 22, was killed by Israeli army gunfire.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli occupation forces prevented ambulance crews from reaching him.

The Israeli forces withdrew from Tulkarm and its refugee camp after a military raid that lasted for about 45 hours. They left behind major infrastructure damage and also detained scores of Palestinians.

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, a total of 360 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 4,000 others injured since October 7, including 41 in 2024.

(PC, WAFA)