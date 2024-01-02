Seventh Palestinian Killed in Israeli Prison since October 7

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Palestinian detainee has been killed in Israeli custody, bringing to seven the number of Palestinians who have died in Israeli prisons since October 7.

Abdulrahman Bahash, 23, from Nablus, died in the Megiddo Prison, according to an announcement by Israel’s prison service on Monday evening.

“The prisoner was 23 years old, a resident of the city of Nablus, and belonged to the Fatah movement. He was transferred to Israeli prisons in June 2022,” the prison service said. It did not name Bahash in its statement, saying the circumstances surrounding his death “will be examined.”

The prison service said he was detained on charges such as “opening communicating with a hostile organization, committing illegal crimes, and throwing a flammable object.”

Palestinian detainee Abdulrahman Bahash, 23-year-old, from Nablus, was killed by Israeli forces in the Israeli prison of Majedo after being imprisoned for 35 months. He's the 7th Palestinian killed in Israeli prisons since October 7th. pic.twitter.com/NN1VbGHGKx — Chris Hutchinson (@ChrisHu34451470) January 2, 2024

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) reportedly said in a joint statement, that his death “confirms that the occupation continues without no deterrent or any consideration to carry out more assassinations against prisoners…in addition to the systematic crimes of torture and abuse.”

The statement noted that Bahash had been serving a 35-month sentence.

In a statement, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas said that Bahash’s death “coincides with reports about field executions, brutal torture, and inhumane conditions” faced by the Palestinian detainees, “especially those who are from Gaza.”

Hamas Appeals to ICRC

Hamas called on Monday on the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to document human rights violations against Palestinians being held in Israeli prisons, especially female detainees.

In a statement, Hamas reportedly urged the ICRC and rights groups “to fulfill their obligations in addressing the brutalities and deprivations of the rights of female Palestinian prisoners within Zionist occupation prisons.”

The statement noted that “Palestinian women prisoners are encountering systematic and arbitrary malnutrition and neglect of their medical needs.”

Palestine sees Israel's involvement in the killing of a 7th prisoner since October 7, and Hamas urges ICRC to track Israeli rights abuses against Palestinian prisoners as Israel's onslaught in Gaza enters its 88th day Follow our live coverage👇https://t.co/URMqaDBKZK — TRT World (@trtworld) January 2, 2024

On Saturday, the Palestinian Prisoner Society NGO said female detainees in Damon Prison are experiencing torture and harsh conditions, reports the Anadolu news agency.

“Human rights organizations need to document these violations and present them before competent courts,” Hamas said.

According to the latest figures, more than 7,800 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons, including 80 women.

The figures do not include arrests of Palestinians from Gaza, whose numbers are not specified by Israeli authorities.

Israeli arrest campaigns have intensified following the army’s assault on the Gaza Strip post-October 7.

(PC, Anadolu, MEMO)