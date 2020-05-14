Israeli Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man near Hebron

A Palestinian young man was shot dead today by Israeli occupation forces outside the town of Beit Awwa, near the occupied West Bank town of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Israeli troops fired live bullets at the man, who was identified as Bahaeddin Mohammad Abdullah al-‘Awawda, 18.

The Israeli army claimed that the young man “deliberately rammed soldiers with his car, moderately wounding one,” before they shot him.

Over the past years, the Israeli military has been using the pretext of “attempted murder” to justify the extrajudicial execution of Palestinian civilians at checkpoints and other places in the occupied Palestinian territories.

A mourner reacts during the funeral of Palestinian teenager Zaid Qiseya, who was killed during an Israeli raid, at Fawwar refugee camp near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 13, 2020. #Reutersphotos pic.twitter.com/5IHVvj3sY9 — Suhaib Salem (@suhaibpix) May 13, 2020

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem), and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported.

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)