Israel Closes Hebron’s Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslim Worshippers

The Israeli occupation army on Tuesday announced the closure of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron (Al-Khalil) to Muslim worshippers until Friday, to allow Jewish settlers to Sukkot, Middle East Monitor reported.

The Director of the Mosque, Sheikh Hafthi Abu Sneina, said that the Israeli occupation army informed the administration of the Ibrahimi Mosque of its intent to close the Mosque on Tuesday night until midnight on Friday, while the Israeli army imposed movement restrictions on Palestinians at the entrances to the Old City of Hebron under the pretext of securing the area for Jewish celebrations.

The Israeli occupation authorities denied Palestinian’s access to the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron city, from Tuesday until Friday. They have prevented the call at the mosque 60 times since September 1 at the request of settlers. pic.twitter.com/24OKBIuhkB — Embassy of the State of Palestine – The Caribbean (@caribbean_pal) September 22, 2021

According to MEMO, this was the third Israeli closure of the Ibrahimi Mosque this month on allegations of allowing JEWISH settlers to enter the holy site to mark religious occasions.

After the 1994 massacre of 29 Palestinian worshippers inside the mosque by Jewish terrorist Baruch Goldstein, occupation forces imposed their control over the Islamic holy site and divided it between Muslims and Jewish settlers.

🇵🇸 #Palestine – The Israeli occupation forces attack Palestinian families in Al-Sahla area in Hebron, near the Ibrahimi Mosque. pic.twitter.com/2QyAU4HaDB — Shehab (@ShehabPal) September 21, 2021

Since early September, the Israeli army has imposed a ban on the Muslim call to prayer (Adhan) from the holy site at the pretext that it distrubed the lives of the illegal settlers in the city.

