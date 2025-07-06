Hind Rajab Foundation Warns of Israeli Propaganda Offensive amid Legal Pressure

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Hind Rajab Foundation says Israel is targeting it with sanctions and preparing a broad propaganda campaign to discredit its global war crimes lawsuits.

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), a Brussels-based legal advocacy group pursuing Israeli officials for alleged war crimes, announced this week that the Israeli government has imposed sanctions on 50 individuals associated with the organization.

Among those targeted are the foundation’s chairman, Diab Abu Jahjah, two of its co-founders, and three lawyers involved in its international legal campaigns.

In a statement, the foundation warned that Israel is allocating significant resources to disrupt its operations, including an imminent propaganda campaign aimed at delegitimizing its work within pro-Palestinian circles.

“We have reliable information that a broad propaganda campaign is about to be launched, aimed at delegitimizing the foundation, raising doubts, and creating confusion,” the statement read, “particularly by manipulating votes within pro-Palestinian circles.”

The foundation characterized the escalation as “no coincidence,” linking it directly to the momentum generated by its expanding portfolio of international lawsuits targeting Israeli political and military figures.

From Memorial to Movement

Founded in February 2024, the Hind Rajab Foundation is named after the five-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed by Israeli forces on January 29, 2024, along with six members of her family.

Hind was trapped for hours in a car in Tel al-Hawa, southwest of Gaza City, before the vehicle was bombed by an Israeli tank. Two paramedics who attempted to rescue her were also killed in the strike.

The foundation was created in her memory, with a mission to seek legal accountability for those responsible not only for Hind’s death, but for the broader crimes committed during Israel’s war on Gaza.

Since its inception, HRF has emerged as one of the most ambitious and determined legal initiatives in the Palestinian struggle for justice. It is currently pursuing war crimes complaints across multiple jurisdictions, invoking the principle of universal jurisdiction to target both low-ranking soldiers and high-ranking officials.

Legal Offensive on Multiple Fronts

The Hind Rajab Foundation has submitted files to courts and prosecutors in more than a dozen countries, including Argentina, Germany, Sweden, Romania, the United States, and Nepal.

In January 2025, HRF delivered dossiers to the International Criminal Court naming over 1,000 Israeli soldiers allegedly involved in war crimes in Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon.

These files were compiled using open-source intelligence, including geolocated social media posts shared by soldiers themselves.

Individual cases include:

Boaz Ben David in Sweden, accused of celebrating sniper killings of civilians. Orel Benyaish in Romania, identified as a tank operator involved in home demolitions during the war on Gaza. Barel Kriel, a German-Israeli soldier, who was reportedly involved in the bombing of civilian vehicles. Yuval Shatel in the United States, whose public social media activity linked him to direct participation in military operations against civilians. HRF has asked U.S. authorities to open an investigation under federal war crimes statutes. Amit Nechmya, a soldier vacationing in Nepal, who was targeted by an HRF appeal to have him arrested and extradited to Argentina, where a case is pending.

In another landmark case, HRF publicly named IDF Lt. Col. Benny Aharon as the commander responsible for the attack that killed Hind Rajab. A legal complaint was submitted to the ICC on May 3, 2025, which would have been Hind’s seventh birthday.

The foundation has also gone after top Israeli officials. In a recent action, it pursued charges against Israel’s Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa’ar, urging prosecutors in Belgium, the UK, and other countries to issue arrest warrants.

The charges relate to Sa’ar’s role in policies that led to “mass displacement, starvation, and collective punishment” in Gaza.

