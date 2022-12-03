UN Special Coordinator ‘Horrified’ by Israeli Execution of Palestinian

Tor Wennesland, the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, said on Friday that he was horrified by the scene of an Israeli soldier killing a Palestinian in the town of Hawwara, near Nablus.

A quick close-up analysis dismantles the #Israeli narrative of a #Palestinian attacking & attempting to steal an Israeli soldier's weapon: Ammar Mufleh, 22, was fully unarmed & trying to make a run for his life from a soldier's chokehold before he was executed in cold blood!🧵 pic.twitter.com/MDy456apzF — Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) December 2, 2022

“Horrified by today’s killing of a Palestinian man, Ammar Mefleh, during a scuffle with an Israeli soldier near Huwwara in the occupied West Bank,” wrote Wennesland in a tweet, stressing,

“Such incidents must be fully and promptly investigated, and those responsible held accountable.”

The Special Coordinator sent his “heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.”

A video circulating on social media showed an Israeli soldier shooting 23-year-old Mefleh at point-blank.

Mefleh was shot four times and left bleeding on the ground while Israeli soldiers prevented Palestinian ambulances from helping him. His body was then seized by the army.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)