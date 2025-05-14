Israel Drops 40 Bunker-Busters in One Night as Death Toll Soars in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Entire families were killed in their homes and makeshift tents as Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling swept through northern and southern Gaza within hours.

At least 65 Palestinians have been killed since midnight as Israeli forces intensified their bombardment of residential areas in both the northern and southern Gaza Strip, according to medical sources cited by Al-Jazeera.

Of the total fatalities, 50 were reported in the northern Gaza Strip alone—most of them women and children.

Late Tuesday evening, the Israeli military launched a wave of air and artillery attacks on several areas in northern Gaza, minutes after issuing evacuation orders.

The warnings, described by the Israeli army as a “final advance warning before the attack,” were directed at residents of the town of Jabaliya, its refugee camp, and the neighborhoods of Tel al-Zaatar, Sheikh Zayed, al-Nour, al-Salam, and al-Rawda. The military claimed that the targeted areas were being used for rocket launches.

🔴 Over 50 killed as Israeli forces bomb homes in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza. At least 65 Palestinians have been killed since dawn. pic.twitter.com/Q3tCp2OXOT — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 14, 2025

Shortly after these warnings, intensive airstrikes and artillery shelling hit civilian homes in Jabaliya refugee camp, Jabaliya al-Balad, and Beit Lahia. Local sources reported devastating scenes, with entire families buried under rubble and rescue workers struggling to reach survivors. The majority of those killed were children and women sheltering in what they believed to be safe areas.

In one of the northern strikes, Israeli warplanes targeted a house near Al-Furqan Mosque in the Al-Faluja area, west of Jabaliya camp, killing and injuring several members of the same family, according to medical reports.

The attacks extended to the southern Gaza Strip, where artillery fire struck areas around the southern and eastern outskirts of Khan Yunis.

In the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, a Palestinian man, his wife, and their two daughters were killed in an Israeli drone strike that hit their tent. The family had been displaced by earlier bombardment and was seeking refuge in what was designated as a humanitarian zone.

Additional casualties were reported in the Al-Fakhari area, southeast of Khan Yunis, where Israeli forces struck the Abu Amouna family home. The number of fatalities is still being confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the Israeli army dropped 40 bunker-buster bombs on Khan Yunis on Tuesday. The report said the bombing was part of an alleged assassination attempt targeting Mohammed Sinwar, brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. It is unclear whether the attempt was successful.

As Israel’s military campaign intensifies, Gaza remains devoid of effective shelters or secure humanitarian zones. With much of the infrastructure destroyed or severely damaged, civilians have been left with nowhere to flee. Areas previously designated as “safe zones” by the Israeli military have themselves become targets of airstrikes.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)