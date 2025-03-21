Israel Expands Genocidal War on Gaza, Death Toll Surpasses 700

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Since Israel resumed its genocidal war on Gaza this past Tuesday, more than 700 Palestinians have been killed, with over 900 others injured.

Israeli occupation forces launched a major assault on the western areas of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza on Friday morning, pushing deeper into the city while unleashing heavy gunfire and artillery shelling, Anadolu news agency reported.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli tanks advanced through an already devastated city, further intensifying the destruction and devastation caused by the ongoing war.

Alongside the ground operations, Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on a residential building in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, located southwest of Gaza City, hitting a building on Al-Sinaa Street. Although there were no immediate reports of casualties, the airstrikes added to the already grim situation in Gaza.

This escalation comes as the death toll continues to rise.

UNICEF spokesperson in Gaza, Rosalia Bullen, stated that over 200 Palestinian children have been killed in Gaza since Israel resumed its war on the Strip last Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/ZtAVbr9zEd — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 21, 2025

The attacks have shattered a ceasefire agreement and prisoner exchange deal that had held since January, sparking further outrage and international concern over the resumption of hostilities.

Reports from the ground indicate that Israeli forces have pushed further into northern Gaza, particularly in the Beit Lahia area, while also intensifying their aerial bombardment of civilian areas.

The city, which has already been severely affected by the ongoing conflict, is now facing even more widespread damage as tanks and airstrikes create a larger path of destruction.

Civil Defense teams are facing immense challenges in responding to the catastrophe.

Many homes have been bombed, leaving survivors trapped under rubble. There have been difficulties reaching victims due to the scale of the destruction, with buildings collapsing in multiple areas.

In Abasan, east of Khan Yunis, the Israeli airstrikes led to multiple casualties, including the death of an entire family, with the exception of an infant girl who was pulled from the rubble by civil defense teams.

🚨 Gaza Government Media Office: Over 70% of those killed in Gaza are children, women, and the elderly. #Gaza #Genocide pic.twitter.com/ESXpPR7Ih0 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 21, 2025

Medical sources have also confirmed a significant shortage of medical supplies and equipment, further complicating efforts to treat the wounded. Health facilities in Gaza are overwhelmed, and many hospitals are struggling to provide essential care due to the scarcity of resources.

The humanitarian crisis continues to worsen as Israel’s military operations escalate. Many residents in Gaza are facing severe shortages of food, water, and medicine, with citizens queuing for hours outside bakeries just to secure a loaf of bread. Displacement has increased as people flee bombarded areas in search of safety, compounding the already dire situation.

The international community has expressed alarm over the rapid deterioration of conditions in Gaza, and many are calling for urgent action to address the humanitarian needs of civilians. The growing number of casualties and the continued Israeli attacks are fueling concerns about the impact on both civilian lives and Gaza’s already fragile infrastructure.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 49,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(PC, AJA, AA)