Israeli Court Stops Netanyahu’s Move to Fire Shin Bet Head Ronen Bar

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu earlier dismissed Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, citing a loss of confidence following the October 7 resistance operation, marking a historic first for the country.

The Israeli High Court of Justice issued a temporary injunction on Friday preventing the ousting of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

According to The Times of Israel, the “order will remain in place until the court can hear the petitions that have been filed against his dismissal.” It further said the court “will hear the petitions no later than April 8.”

The Israeli cabinet earlier approved the dismissal of Bar, with the paper reporting that the move marked the first time in the country’s history that the head of its internal security agency had been fired.

“The government unanimously approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to end ISA (Israel Securities Authority) Director Ronen Bar’s term of office,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

The Government unanimously approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to end ISA Director Ronen Bar’s term of office. Ronen Bar will conclude his duties on 10 April 2025 or when a permanent ISA Director is appointed – whichever comes first. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 21, 2025

“Ronen Bar will conclude his duties on 10 April 2025 or when a permanent ISA Director is appointed – whichever comes first,” the statement added.

‘Not Aggressive Enough’

According to the paper, Netanyahu advised the cabinet in a meeting late on Thursday that he had lost faith in the Shin Bet chief after the October 7 resistance operation.

He said Bar “had a soft approach” and was “not the right person to rehabilitate the organization,” according to his office, the paper reported.

Head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), Ronen Bar, openly accuses Netanyahu in a speech directed at the Israeli public: “Netanyahu is the one who obstructed negotiations with Hamas in order to prevent reaching an agreement.” Meanwhile, the U.S. administration and Western… pic.twitter.com/qbSOhelYCP — Walid Mahmoud 🇵🇸 (@walidmahmodrouk) March 20, 2025

The premier also reportedly claimed that he had “been managing diplomatic negotiations for many years,” adding that Bar was “not aggressive enough.”

The paper further reported that Netanyahu “claimed that since replacing Bar on the negotiating team with another senior Shin Bet official, ‘the leaks have decreased dramatically, and through very successful negotiations we have managed to return the hostages.’”

Bar Argues ‘Unfounded Claims’

On Thursday, Bar reportedly sent a letter to the government in response to Netanyahu’s decision, arguing that the dismissal was based on “unfounded claims” and suggesting ulterior motives behind it “designed to disrupt the ability of the Shin Bet to fulfill its role.”

“The draft resolution as formulated contains general, laconic, and unfounded claims that do not allow me to form an orderly response and seem to conceal the motives behind the intention to end my tenure,” Bar stated in his letter, cited by the Anadolu news agency.

Hundreds of Israelis gathered in occupied al-Quds to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government’s plan to oust Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. As demonstrators rallied outside Netanyahu’s residence, Israeli police violently dispersed them using a water cannon.… pic.twitter.com/wsSTNZRgA7 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) March 20, 2025

“Israel is currently in a particularly difficult and complex period. Fifty-nine hostages remain in the heart of Gaza; Hamas has not been defeated; we are in the midst of a multi-front war; and Iran’s arm reaches deep into the country,” Bar added.

‘Weakening’ Israel

He also warned, according to the Times of Israel, that Netanyahu was making decisions that weaken the country “both internally and against its enemies.”

Bar claimed, the report added, that there was no basis for Netanyahu’s insistence that there was no trust between them, “except if the real intention, which I apparently failed to understand, was to negotiate without reaching a deal.”

He also reportedly claimed that Netanyahu’s decision to remove him and Mossad chief David Barnea from the prisoner exchange negotiations “harmed the team and did not advance the release at all.”

Mass Demonstrations

On Wednesday night, Israeli police arrested 12 protesters near Netanyahu’s residence in West Jerusalem, amid mass demonstrations against the dismissal of Bar and the government’s handling of captives in Gaza.

Demonstrators leading the protest held a large banner that read: “Enough of the government of destruction,” the Times of Israel reported. While other protesters held placards calling for an end to the war, and some held signs urging reservists to refuse to serve in the army.

More than 700 Palestinians have been killed and over 900 injured as Israel renewed its genocidal assault on Gaza since Tuesday, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Staggering Death Toll

While numerous countries and human rights groups have condemned the violations, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 49,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

UNICEF spokesperson in Gaza, Rosalia Bullen, stated that over 200 Palestinian children have been killed in Gaza since Israel resumed its war on the Strip last Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/ZtAVbr9zEd — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 21, 2025

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(PC, Anadolu)