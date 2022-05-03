Israel Extends Detention of World Vision Gaza Director after ‘Baseless’ Accusation

Israel’s prosecution requested to extend the detention of Palestinian aid worker Mohammed al-Halabi nearly six years after Israel accused him of diverting tens of millions of dollars from an international charity to Hamas, The New Arab reported.

World Vision — a major Christian charity that operates around the world — as well as independent auditors and the Australian government, have found no evidence of any wrongdoing. Al-Halabi’s lawyer says he has rejected multiple plea bargains that would have allowed him to walk free years ago.

The longest trial in the history of Palestinian prisoners held by 'Israel'! For the 168th time, the Israeli occupation high court postponed the trial of 44-year-old Palestinian detainee Mohammed Al-Halabi, Gaza manager of the US-based World Vision organization. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/EdNoXsRoxD — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) February 16, 2022

The prosecution has requested another hearing on Monday to extend his detention, he has yet to be convicted in an Israeli court and is still being held in detention.

Al-Halabi has consistently denied the accusations throughout his 167 court hearings. Israel hopes that in time and under duress, the father of five will confess under pressure, activists say.

Aside from all the work that Mohammed did to help the weakest sector in Gaza society, much of his efforts focused on helping cancer patients who were denied access to proper health care & life-saving medicines | Khalil Halabi & Ramzy Baroud https://t.co/gtk2zv8i75 pic.twitter.com/tlSu7nzDuH — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) June 17, 2019

After al-Halabi’s arrest, World Vision suspended its activities in Gaza, where over 2 million Palestinians live under a crippling 15-year Israeli blockade.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)