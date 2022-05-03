Russia Lashes out: Israel ‘Supports Neo-Nazi Regime in Ukraine’

May 3, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry, via Wikimedia Commons)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Russian Foreign Ministry accused Israel on Tuesday of supporting neo-nazis in Ukraine, Israeli media reported. 

On Monday, Israeli officials had condemned Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for his remarks during an interview with Italian television where he had claimed that Adolf Hitler had Jewish roots. 

In particular, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid labeled Lavrov’s remarks as an “unforgivable” falsehood.

The Russian ministry replied in a statement on Tuesday, saying that Lapid’s comments were “anti-historical” and “explaining to a large extent why the current Israeli government supports the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv”.

The ministry went on, saying that “Antisemitism in everyday life and in politics is not stopped and is on the contrary nurtured (in Ukraine).”

Following an initial attempt to maintain a degree of neutrality, Israel openly expressed its support for Ukraine and condemned the Russian military operation.

(The Palestine Chronicle

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*