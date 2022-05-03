Russia Lashes out: Israel ‘Supports Neo-Nazi Regime in Ukraine’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Russian Foreign Ministry accused Israel on Tuesday of supporting neo-nazis in Ukraine, Israeli media reported.

On Monday, Israeli officials had condemned Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for his remarks during an interview with Italian television where he had claimed that Adolf Hitler had Jewish roots.

In particular, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid labeled Lavrov’s remarks as an “unforgivable” falsehood.

The Russian ministry replied in a statement on Tuesday, saying that Lapid’s comments were “anti-historical” and “explaining to a large extent why the current Israeli government supports the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv”.

"We paid attention to the anti-historical statements of the head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry @yairlapid, which largely explain the course of the current Israeli Government to support the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev." pic.twitter.com/nRHBfJrCfo — Anders Östlund (@andersostlund) May 3, 2022

The ministry went on, saying that “Antisemitism in everyday life and in politics is not stopped and is on the contrary nurtured (in Ukraine).”

Following an initial attempt to maintain a degree of neutrality, Israel openly expressed its support for Ukraine and condemned the Russian military operation.

