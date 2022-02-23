London Law Firm Files Complaint to Facebook over ‘Palestinian Censhorship’

A prominent London-based law firm sent a formal complaint to Facebook over its suspension of Palestinian media workers and platforms, The New Arab reported.

According to The New Arab, Bindmans LLP issued the objection on Monday, on behalf of Palestinian digital rights group Sada Social, saying that Palestinian media workers have had their Facebook accounts suspended and pro-Palestine posts are censored on the platform.

The firm said in its complaint that Facebook’s Community Standards policy is “practiced unjustifiably”.

Bindmans LLP, leading London law firm, has sent a formal complaint to Facebook on behalf of digital rights group Sada Social and a number of Palestinian journalists and news agencies, regarding the arbitrary censorship of content and suspension of accounts across the platform. pic.twitter.com/6RR3jQYkQ1 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) February 22, 2022

The move has coincided with the Israeli Knesset’s “preliminary approval” on December 8, of a law “that would allow Israeli authorities to remove content not just from Facebook, but also from all other social media outlets, extending to removing content from any website at all”, the legal group said.

This law, Bindmans urged, is being used by the Israeli government to censor social media posts based on political aims, as opposed to tackling legitimate security threats.

The firm added that the bill also gives unprecedented empowers to internet providers to block access to websites in Israel if the content contradicts mainstream political views.

“The complaint reinstates the request that Meta/Facebook discloses and reviews its decision-making process, and explains why the accounts were closed, suspended or posts taken down, and whether in doing so an algorithm or human discretion was used,” Bindmans said.

Bindmans also sent the complaint to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of freedom of opinion and expression.

Late last year, Sada Social said a record number of 600 Palestinian accounts or pro-Palestinian Facebook posts were restricted or deleted in 2021. The center helped launch a social media campaign called “Facebook Censors Jerusalem”.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)