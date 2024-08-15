Saudi Crown Prince Fears Assassination over Normalization with Israel – Report

By Nurah Tape – The Palestine Chronicle

The Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman fears that he may be at risk of assassination over his ideals to normalize relations with Israel, according to Politico.

The Saudi de facto ruler “has mentioned to members of Congress that he’s putting his life in danger by pursuing a grand bargain with the U.S. and Israel that includes normalizing Saudi-Israeli ties,” the report stated.

Citing three sources, including one former US official, Politico said Bin Salman, often referred to as MBS, even referenced Anwar Sadat, the Egyptian leader who was assassinated after signing a peace deal with Israel.

The report said the crown prince “appears intent” on reaching a “mega-deal” with the US and Israel “despite the risks involved” as he sees it “as crucial to his country’s future.”

The deal which is “largely secret” and “still-developing” includes US commitments to the Saudis, such as “security guarantees via a treaty, aid on a civilian nuclear program and economic investment in areas such as technology.”

It would also include establishing diplomatic and other ties with Israel.

However, any such deal must include “a true path” to a Palestinian state, the report said.

‘Pressing Issue’

“The way he (Bin Salman) put it was, ‘Saudis care very deeply about this, and the street throughout the Middle East cares deeply about this, and my tenure as the keeper of the holy sites of Islam will not be secure if I don’t address what is the most pressing issue of justice in our region,’” a source told Politico.

The report quotes a senior Saudi official as saying that bin Salman believes that his country would ultimately not benefit from a mega deal without resolving the Palestinian issue.

“We’re not going to have regional security and stability without addressing the Palestinian issue,” the official reportedly said.

Saudis ‘Galvanized’

Younger Saudis, in particular, who otherwise support Bin Salman in his “social reforms”, are sensitive toward the Palestinian issue.

“He has a very young population that has been in many ways energized, galvanized by the first major conflict between Israelis and Palestinians that many of them have seen in their lives. It doesn’t take being inside his head to understand that this would be weighing on him,” a second US administration official is quoted as saying.

The Politico report suggested bin Salman may be putting his “neck on the line” as a “compelling way” to get his “interlocutors’ attention.”

According to Dennis Ross, a veteran Middle East negotiator who’s worked for several American presidents, Politico reported it was “another way of saying, ‘This is a momentous decision for me. That’s why I need something for it.’”

Convincing Netanyahu

However Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to never allow for the creation of a Palestinian state, the report said.

“It’s far from clear, then, if MBS’ strategy of emphasizing the risk he’s taking will convince Netanyahu that he, too, should take a risk,” Politico added.

Last month, Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, voted to pass a resolution rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state as it posed “an existential danger.”

“The establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel will pose an existential danger to the State of Israel and its citizens, perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilize the region,” the resolution stated.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,005 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,401 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)