Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Farmhouse in West Bank

July 15, 2020 Blog, News
Over 1,900 Palestinian homes have been completely demolished in Jerusalem by Israeli forces since 1967. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Israeli forces demolished today a farmhouse in the town of Dura, near West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Mohammad Abu Zneid, the house owner, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers came to his farm and demolished the building without any prior notice.

Israeli military demolished 347 Palestinian structures this year, displacing 387 people, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the occupied Palestinian territories.

According to the human rights group B’tselem, “over the years, Israel has demolished hundreds of houses as part of this policy, leaving thousands of Palestinians homeless”.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*