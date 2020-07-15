Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Farmhouse in West Bank

Israeli forces demolished today a farmhouse in the town of Dura, near West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Mohammad Abu Zneid, the house owner, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers came to his farm and demolished the building without any prior notice.

Israeli military demolished 347 Palestinian structures this year, displacing 387 people, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the occupied Palestinian territories.

According to the human rights group B’tselem, “over the years, Israel has demolished hundreds of houses as part of this policy, leaving thousands of Palestinians homeless”.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)