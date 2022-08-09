Israel Kills Three Palestinians in Nablus, Including Top Fatah Commander

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army assassinated three Palestinians, including the leader of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that three fighters from the Brigades were killed, identifying them as Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, Islam Sabbouh, and Hussein Taha.

The Ministry said that since the start of the year, Israel has killed 129 Palestinians in both the West Bank and Gaza.

#photos The place in which the wounded Ibrahim al-Nabulsi and his friends were surrounded in the old town of Nablus pic.twitter.com/TMXGczwLs6 — NewPress-en (@newpressen) August 9, 2022

The Israeli Army had announced that it had surrounded al-Nabulsi’s house in the Old City of Nablus. Israel accuses al-Nabulsi of carrying out several resistance attacks against the Israeli army.

According to the Israeli army, Israeli forces used a shoulder-fired missile in their raid, leading to the killing of the Palestinian commander.

The assassinations immediately resulted in mass protests and clashes in Nablus between Palestinians and Israeli troops. Several Palestinians were reportedly wounded as a result.

"It is difficult to explain how popular Ibrahim Nabulsi was" The 29 years old young commander became a national symbol for daring to show up unmasked to funerals in defiance of the Israelis 🇮🇱 every time they tried to kill him/gave Palestinians 🇵🇸 hopehttps://t.co/lwlwvUP8ri https://t.co/uT7GV7JUEe pic.twitter.com/EjJPvA6BpZ — Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) August 9, 2022

Commenting on the assassinations, Israeli Minister of Public Security Omar Bar-Lev said: “As we did in Gaza recently, and Nablus today, we will carry on this way in any time and place.”

A spokesperson of the Resistance movement Hamas said in response: “It is obvious that we are in a new stage of the struggle against the occupation, namely, a continued engagement throughout West Bank cities”.

(The Palestine Chronicle)