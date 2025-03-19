Israel Launches ‘Limited Ground Operation’ in Central Gaza, Advances in Netzarim

Israeli forces launched a limited ground operation in Gaza, advancing in the Netzarim Corridor while continuing deadly airstrikes that have killed over 450 Palestinians in two days.

Israel announced on Wednesday that its army had launched a limited ground operation in the Gaza Strip, while continued airstrikes resulted in more Palestinian casualties.

According to an Israeli army statement, the operation aims to expand its defensive perimeter and establish a dividing line between the northern and southern parts of Gaza. The statement also noted that Israeli forces had advanced and extended control over the central Netzarim axis.

Additionally, the Golani Brigade will be deployed in the southern region, prepared for operations within Gaza.

Developments in the Netzarim Corridor

Israeli forces had previously controlled the Netzarim area but withdrew following the ceasefire agreement that took effect on January 19. Earlier today, Israeli media reported that parts of Salah al-Din Street near Netzarim were closed by the army.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority stated that foreign forces authorized to inspect the Netzarim axis had left the area a day earlier. Israeli Channel 14 reported that while the army had partially entered the Netzarim axis, it had not yet established full control.

Evacuation and Threats

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz announced that evacuations from combat zones in Gaza would begin soon, urging residents to “voluntarily emigrate.” He also warned of unprecedented military action against Hamas if it did not comply with a proposal from US President Donald Trump to release all prisoners.

The Israeli military has issued evacuation orders for Beit Hanoun in the north, as well as Khuza’a, Abasan al-Kabira, and al-Jadidah in Khan Yunis, in the south. The United Nations confirmed that thousands of people have been displaced as a result of these orders.

Rising Palestinian Casualties

As Israeli forces expand their operations, airstrikes on Gaza continue for a second consecutive day. Over 50 Palestinians, including many women and children, have been killed in the latest wave of attacks.

Medical sources told Al Jazeera that since dawn yesterday, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 451 Palestinians.

An Al Jazeera correspondent reported that four civilians, including a child, were killed by Israeli drone fire in Al-Mawasi, northwest of Khan Yunis. In another attack, a civilian vehicle was struck in the Musabah area, north of Rafah, killing six people. Additionally, two Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an airstrike on Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza.

Israel said it resumed military operations in Gaza to increase pressure on Hamas regarding prisoner negotiations. This comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government refused to proceed with the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

From late October 2023, until the ceasefire took effect, Israel carried out an extensive military campaign, including a ground invasion of the besieged and devastated Gaza Strip.

(PC, AJA)