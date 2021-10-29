Israel Reinstates Administrative Detention of Hunger-Striking Palestinian Prisoner (VIDEO)

October 29, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian political prisoner Kayed Fasfous. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli authorities have reinstated the administrative detention of Palestinian prisoner Kayed Fasfous, who has been on hunger strike for 107 days, the Palestinian Detainees Affairs Commission announced on Friday.

On October 14, the Israeli High Court issued a verdict freezing the administrative detention of Fasfous, who is being treated at Israel’s Barzilai Medical Center due to his critical health condition.

Fasfous, father of a girl, was detained in October 2020 and was placed in administrative detention, an Israeli unlawful policy which allows the detention of Palestinians without charge or trial for renewable intervals.

Along with Fasfous, other six Palestinian prisoners are on a hunger strike demanding their freedom from administrative detention.

The other prisoners are Meqdad Qawasmeh, who has been on hunger strike for 100 days, Alaa Al-Aaraj (83 days), Hesham Abu Hawwash (74 days), Shadi Abu Akr (66 days), and Ayyad Hureimi (37 days).

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.