IN VIDEO: Palestinian Farmers Celebrate The Start of the Olive Harvesting Season in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Despite all the challenges Palestinians in besieged Gaza face on a daily basis, the olive harvesting season still represents a moment of joy and communal celebration.

Our correspondent from Gaza Wafa Aludaini takes us to Gaza’s orchards and farms, where Palestinian women and men celebrate through traditional dancing and songs.

With a marching band accompanying the celebrations, Gaza women make Arabic bread using ingredients from their farm and feed the jubilant crowd.

(Video: Wafa Aludaini, The Palestine Chronicle)

(The Palestine Chronicle)