Hundreds of elderly Palestinians began arriving at the Qalandiya checkpoint in the early hours of Friday, hoping to reach Jerusalem to pray at the mosque.

Israeli authorities continued to impose restrictions on Palestinians’ access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem for the fourth consecutive and final Friday of Ramadan, despite many having permits to enter.

Several Palestinians told the Anadolu news agency that the restrictions were enforced at the Qalandiya military checkpoint, which separates the cities of Jerusalem and Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian media reported that Israeli forces blocked Palestinians from passing through Qalandiya checkpoint, north of Jerusalem, preventing them from attending Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque. #Jerusalem #AlAqsa pic.twitter.com/NSBENhFcQW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 28, 2025

Hundreds of elderly Palestinians began arriving at the Qalandiya checkpoint in the early hours of Friday, hoping to reach Jerusalem to pray at the mosque. They were, however, met with a heavy Israeli military presence.

Permits Required

Many Palestinians, including elderly individuals, were denied entry on the grounds that they did not have the proper permits, despite their age, Anadolu reported.

“The Israeli army refused to let me enter Jerusalem, saying I didn’t have the necessary permit. I am 71 years old, and all I want is to pray at Al-Aqsa,” stated Umm Alaa, originally from Gaza, who has been living in the West Bank since October 7, 2023, for medical treatment.

Umm Alaa said she was devastated when prevented from entering.

Fatima Awawda, a 67-year-old American citizen from Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah, said she was stopped at the Qalandiya checkpoint due to an alleged error in her entry permit.

“What can I do? I have an American passport, I am an elderly woman, yet they stopped me from entering,” she told Anadolu.

Awawda said, “Al-Aqsa means everything to us; it is the first qibla for Muslims, and it is where the Prophet Muhammad led all the other prophets in prayer.”

Identity Checks

Sami Qadomi, an elderly man from Jayyous in the Qalqilya governorate in the northern West Bank, was also stopped at the checkpoint.

“I am old, and I left my home at 5 a.m. All of this did not help, and they still prevented me from entering Jerusalem,” he said.

Israeli forces also enforced strict measures at the gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, conducting thorough identity checks on young people entering the Old City and the mosque compound, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. Several worshippers were prevented from entering due to these restrictions, the report noted.

On March 6, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved stricter restrictions on Palestinian worshippers’ access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Fridays during the sacred month of Ramadan.

Under the new restrictions, only men over the age of 55, women over 50, and children under 12 will be permitted to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque.

However, access will be contingent upon obtaining a prior security clearance and undergoing thorough security checks at designated checkpoints.

The decision coincides with ongoing daily incursions by hundreds of illegal Israeli Jewish settlers into Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month as well as increasing restrictions on Palestinians traveling from the West Bank.

(PC, Anadolu, WAFA)