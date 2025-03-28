Intense Israeli Airstrikes, Tight Blockade Push Gaza toward Famine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli airstrikes continue to target Gaza, causing further massacres, while the blockade on humanitarian aid and food supplies exacerbates the worsening crisis.

At least three Palestinians were killed and several others injured early on Friday morning in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house east of Gaza City.

The Israeli military continues its brutal campaign, demolishing residential buildings in the northern Gaza Strip as part of its ongoing aggression.

A medical source confirmed that three Palestinians were killed in the Israeli attack on a house located in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, which belongs to the Awad family.

The total death toll in Al-Zaytoun since last night has risen to 14, according to Al-Jazeera.

Meanwhile, massive explosions were heard in northern Gaza, attributed to the Israeli military’s destruction of residential buildings in the area.

On Thursday, Israeli forces killed 32 Palestinians in separate airstrikes on various locations across the Gaza Strip, intensifying the already devastating 17-month-long war of extermination.

Gaza Civil Defense teams have found the body of a colleague in Rafah's Sultan neighborhood, while five others remain missing. There are indications that Israeli forces directly targeted their teams in the area. #Gaza #Rafah #Palestine pic.twitter.com/Qy2NkgSqP3 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 28, 2025

Aid Worker Killed

The World Central Kitchen, which has been providing food aid in Gaza, also reported that one of its volunteers was killed and six others were injured in an Israeli airstrike near one of its kitchens while they were distributing meals.

In addition, the World Food Programme has warned that thousands of Palestinians are again at risk of severe hunger and malnutrition, as food supplies continue to dwindle and crossings for aid remain closed as part of Israel’s starvation strategy amidst its ongoing actions in the Strip.

The UN agency stressed that the escalation of military activity in Gaza is severely disrupting food aid operations and putting the lives of relief workers in danger.

On March 2, Israel closed the Gaza Strip’s crossings, halting the entry of humanitarian, medical, and relief supplies, which has significantly worsened the humanitarian crisis, according to reports from local governments and human rights groups.

The World Food Programme reported that it and its partners have not been able to bring new food supplies into Gaza for over three weeks. Israel’s continued closure of the border crossings since March 2 has blocked the entry of all goods, both humanitarian and commercial.

The programme has approximately 5,700 tons of food left in Gaza, which will only last for two more weeks. In cooperation with its partners, it has stored over 85,000 tons of food outside Gaza, waiting for the crossings to open.

In a desperate rescue, Civil Defense teams pulled children from beneath the rubble of the Awad family home in Gaza City's Al-Zaytoun neighborhood after it was bombed by Israeli forces. #Gaza #WarCrimes pic.twitter.com/65DVUKJjdO — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 28, 2025

The World Food Programme noted that it needs 30,000 tons of food per month to meet the basic needs of around 1.1 million people in Gaza.

The agency also highlighted a dramatic surge in food prices, with a 25-kilogram bag of wheat flour now costing up to $50—an increase of 400% compared to prices before March 18. Cooking gas prices have surged by 300% since February.

The World Food Programme has called on all parties to prioritize the needs of civilians, protect humanitarian workers, and allow aid to enter Gaza immediately.

The Israeli Supreme Court has rejected petitions demanding the opening of crossings for aid into Gaza, further exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation, as reported by the Israeli newspaper Maariv.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(PC, AJA)