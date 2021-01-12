Jewish Settlers Attack Vehicles near Nablus, Injure Palestinian Man

Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles driving near Surra junction to the west of the northern West Bank district of Nablus, with stones, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement activities in the northern West Bank, said a group of Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles driving on Nablus-Qalqilia road with stones, injuring a man from Nablus’ town of Burqa in the eye.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)