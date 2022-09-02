Israel to Buy Four Aerial Refuelling Planes from the US for over $927m

A Boeing KC-46A refueler. (Photo: USAF Christopher Okula, via Wikimedia Commons)

Israel will purchase four Boeing KC-46A refuelers for its air force, in a deal valued at $927.5 million, the Israeli government and a US defense contractor announced on Thursday.

First deliveries of the aircraft, which will replace Israel’s ageing fleet of Re’em Boeing 707 tankers, are expected to roll out in 2025.

“This contract further strengthens the US-Israel alliance and continues the decades-long relationship between Boeing and the Israeli Air Force,” said Ido Nehushtan, President of Boeing Israel.

 

Israeli officials have described the tankers as important for planning military operations that could potentially include a long-threatened attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, the Israeli Ynet News reported.

The move comes after the White House said in a statement that President Joe Biden informed Israel Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, during a call on Wednesday that the US will never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.

